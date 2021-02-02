Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.38. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

