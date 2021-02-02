Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

