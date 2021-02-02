Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.17. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 12,112 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

