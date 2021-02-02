Master Contract Token Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $561,902.18 and $100,734.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.50 or 0.04241082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

