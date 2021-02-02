Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.13, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

