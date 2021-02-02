Matic Network Price Tops $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $198.57 million and $31.64 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00840268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.54 or 0.04717672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

