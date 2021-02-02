Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 9,785,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,915,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTNB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

