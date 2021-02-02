Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 212 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $22,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,723,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 70,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $5,450,200.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $7,317,900.00.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Natera by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.