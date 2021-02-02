MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $216,158.26 and approximately $21,246.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,611.15 or 1.00052921 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024261 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.82 or 0.00955994 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00307750 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00186840 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Compound Coin (COMP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00032922 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001830 BTC.
