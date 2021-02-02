MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $216,158.26 and approximately $21,246.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,611.15 or 1.00052921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.82 or 0.00955994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00307750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00186840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00032922 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001830 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.