Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 157,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 39,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.
About Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
