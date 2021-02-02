Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 157,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 39,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

