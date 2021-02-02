MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 5.7% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 521,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 465,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MBIA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth about $81,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MBIA by 107.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MBIA by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

