McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 1,871,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 961,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFE. Pritchard Capital began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McAfee to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $7,068,000.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

