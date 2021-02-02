McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 16.95-17.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $16.95-17.25 EPS.

NYSE MCK traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $182.37. 30,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

