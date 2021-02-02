McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.95-17.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.43. McKesson also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 16.95-17.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.57.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.