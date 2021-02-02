MCO Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. MCO has a market cap of $43.71 million and $358,484.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00008004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.