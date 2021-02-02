MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 13,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDU. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

