Med BioGene (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.08. Med BioGene shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 2,086 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Med BioGene (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)

Med BioGene Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical tests for cancer. The company focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

