Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03.

Get Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Morden sold 19,375 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$610,312.50. Insiders sold 301,625 shares of company stock valued at $686,275 over the last ninety days.

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.