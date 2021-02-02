Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $110.50

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.50, but opened at $115.00. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) shares last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 87,631 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.02. The stock has a market cap of £128.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

In related news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 27,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.60 ($38,695.58). Also, insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total value of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

