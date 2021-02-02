Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medifast by 305.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MED opened at $232.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.18. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $247.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

