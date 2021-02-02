Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 2.4%

Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.42 ($5.20) and last traded at €4.42 ($5.20). 18,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.53 ($5.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

About Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates in two segments, Immunotherapies and Other products. It is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells and associated projects, which are in pre-clinical and clinical development.

