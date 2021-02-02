MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Update

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 8,134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

MEDIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MediPharm Labs in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediPharm Labs from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.56.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

