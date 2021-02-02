Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $23.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00421967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,400,752 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

