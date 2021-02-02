Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV) Shares Up 13.3%

Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV)’s stock price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 37,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

