Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.47

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $10.63. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 18,646 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$318.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.12.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

