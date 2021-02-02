MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Trading Down 0.3%

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.94 ($0.04). Approximately 2,259,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,368,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

In other MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) news, insider Simon Cole sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

