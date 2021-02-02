Meme (MEME) Price Hits $556.77 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $556.77 or 0.01535534 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and $3.45 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00307607 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00033047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003194 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

