Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 736.7% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $194,103.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 736.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00309999 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003211 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.09 or 0.01532358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.