MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $56,705.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

