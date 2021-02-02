Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

