Merculet One Day Volume Reaches $317,671.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $317,671.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars.

