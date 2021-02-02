Mercury Price Tops $0.0098 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Mercury has a total market cap of $975,694.25 and $21,439.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 103.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00149931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037548 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.