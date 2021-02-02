Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.95 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 783,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,271. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

