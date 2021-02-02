Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.81 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.