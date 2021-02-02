Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.00 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

Shares of MRCY traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. 783,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

