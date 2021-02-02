Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $74.99. 783,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 467,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.