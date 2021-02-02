Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (MERI.L) (LON:MERI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (MERI.L) (LON:MERI) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). 2,932,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.47.

In related news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £5,976.90 ($7,808.86).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

