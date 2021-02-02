Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Down 28.2% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $554,230.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

