Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at $357,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187 in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.