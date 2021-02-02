Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) Trading 2% Higher

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.13. 103,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 69,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.85.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.42. The company has a market cap of C$559.77 million and a P/E ratio of -61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

