Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) Trading Up 1.2%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 7,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.