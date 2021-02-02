Meter Governance Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $797,457.22 and $175,302.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

