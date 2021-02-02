Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Shares Gap Up to $117.75

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.75, but opened at $123.45. Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) shares last traded at $120.64, with a volume of 453,918 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £209.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.43.

In other Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) news, insider Daniel Frumkin bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

