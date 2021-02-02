Metronome Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,668.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00006383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and $95,668.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00250201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,748,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,414,175 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.