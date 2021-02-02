M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MGPUF remained flat at $$2.48 on Tuesday. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

