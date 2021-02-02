MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $342.78 and last traded at $338.25. 362,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 410,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN accounts for approximately 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

