Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

