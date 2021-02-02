Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average is $214.19. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.