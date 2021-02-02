Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

