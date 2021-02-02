Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 676 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,752. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.27.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

